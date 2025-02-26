GainBitcoin scam: CBI seizes cryptocurrencies worth Rs 23.94 crore, incriminating evidence

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted raids at 60 places in five states across the country on February 25 and 26, seizing cryptocurrencies worth Rs 23.94 crore and other incriminating evidence to further unravel the extent of the crime related to the GainBitcoin scam, estimated to be worth Rs 6,600 crore, officials said on Wednesday.

According to the officials, CBI sleuths conducted raids in Delhi; Pune, Nanded, Kolhapur, and Mumbai in Maharashtra; Bengaluru and Hubli in Karnataka; Chandigarh; Mohali in Punjab; and Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh.

A senior CBI official said, “The fraudulent scheme, launched in 2015 by Amit Bhardwaj (deceased since), along with Ajay Bhardwaj and others, had promised investors 10 per cent monthly returns on Bitcoin investments for 18 months. The scheme followed a multi-level marketing (MLM) structure, enticing investors through lucrative commissions for referrals.”

Although initial payouts were made in Bitcoin, as the scheme collapsed in 2017, payouts were switched to an in-house cryptocurrency, MCAP, which had significantly lower value, further defrauding the investors, the officials alleged.

“During the searches, the agency seized cryptocurrencies, multiple hardware crypto wallets, 121 documents, 34 laptops/hard disks, 12 mobile phones, and multiple email and instant messaging app dumps,” the CBI official said, adding that the seized documents and electronic devices are currently under analysis to uncover the extent of the crime and potential international transactions linked to it.