Gujarat emerges as India's bird capital with record species diversity, conservation success

AHMEDABAD: With an estimated 18 to 20 lakh birds thriving across its landscapes, Gujarat has cemented its reputation as a haven for avian life. At the heart of this biodiversity surge, Nal Sarovar emerged as a prime hotspot, recording over 3.62 lakh birds. Meanwhile, Devbhoomi Dwarka boasted the highest species count at 456. Kutch recorded the largest bird population, surpassing 4.56 lakh.
The latest bird survey identified over 300 species, highlighting the state’s rich biodiversity.
Conservation efforts are yielding results, with over 1 lakh birds rescued under the ‘Karuna Abhiyan’ initiative, which provides timely medical care to injured birds. In 2025 alone, 17,065 birds were rescued, with 15,572 successfully treated.
Jamnagar has become a key destination for migratory birds, with Devbhoomi Dwarka leading in species diversity. Kutch recorded 4.56 lakh birds across 161 species, while Jamnagar documented over 4 lakh birds from 221 species. Significant contributions also came from Mehsana, Banaskantha, and Ahmedabad.
Bird hotspots like Nal Sarovar, Nada Bet, Boriya Bet, and Thol are home to over 50,000 local and migratory birds, with Ahmedabad alone sheltering over 3.65 lakh birds of more than 250 species. The Nada Bet Wetland Complex hosts over 1 lakh birds, while Ramsar sites such as Chhari Dhandh in Kutch and Mokarsagar in Porbandar provide safe habitats for over 30,000 birds each.
Migratory bird numbers have surged in recent years. Thol Bird Sanctuary saw an increase from 31,380 birds in 2010 to over 1.11 lakh in 2024, while Nal Sarovar’s count rose from 1.31 lakh to 3.62 lakh in the same period. This reflects a 355% and 276% rise in migratory populations at Thol and Nal Sarovar, respectively. Meanwhile, Khijadia Bird Sanctuary now hosts over 1.50 lakh birds, further strengthening Gujarat’s role in avian conservation.
Playing a pivotal role in the state’s Ramsar sites, Nal Sarovar and Khijdia recorded 228 and 200 bird species, respectively, during the latest census. The winter season brings Barrel-Headed Swans from the Himalayas, while Jamnagar’s climate attracts marsh flamingos, pelicans, and cranes. Along Gujarat’s coastline, the thriving mangrove ecosystem fosters biodiversity, supporting both resident and migratory birds.
The Gujarat Forest Department monitors bird diversity through the eBird platform, collaborating with NGOs, universities, and ornithologists. A survey based on 398 eBird checklists identified over 300 species, including 13 near-threatened, four endangered, seven vulnerable, and one critically endangered species across key districts like Banaskantha, Jamnagar, Kutch, Ahmedabad, Porbandar, Surat, and Devbhoomi Dwarka.
Marking a significant milestone in avian conservation, India’s first-ever coastal and shorebird census was conducted at Marine National Park and Marine Sanctuary in Jamnagar from January 3 to 5, 2025. Recognized as a paradise for coastal birds, Jamnagar played host to this large-scale initiative aimed at documenting its rich birdlife.
The program, a collaborative effort between the Forest Department and the Bird Conservation Society of Gujarat (BCSG), focused on counting shorebirds and coastal species, reinforcing Gujarat’s role in bird conservation.
The state government has formed an 11-member committee, led by the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife), to oversee vulture conservation and monitoring. Tasked with ensuring the survival of these crucial scavengers, the committee aims to strengthen efforts to protect Gujarat’s vulture population and its ecological role.