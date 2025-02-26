Gujarat emerges as India's bird capital with record species diversity, conservation success

AHMEDABAD: With an estimated 18 to 20 lakh birds thriving across its landscapes, Gujarat has cemented its reputation as a haven for avian life. At the heart of this biodiversity surge, Nal Sarovar emerged as a prime hotspot, recording over 3.62 lakh birds. Meanwhile, Devbhoomi Dwarka boasted the highest species count at 456. Kutch recorded the largest bird population, surpassing 4.56 lakh.

The latest bird survey identified over 300 species, highlighting the state’s rich biodiversity.

Conservation efforts are yielding results, with over 1 lakh birds rescued under the ‘Karuna Abhiyan’ initiative, which provides timely medical care to injured birds. In 2025 alone, 17,065 birds were rescued, with 15,572 successfully treated.

Jamnagar has become a key destination for migratory birds, with Devbhoomi Dwarka leading in species diversity. Kutch recorded 4.56 lakh birds across 161 species, while Jamnagar documented over 4 lakh birds from 221 species. Significant contributions also came from Mehsana, Banaskantha, and Ahmedabad.