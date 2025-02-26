Indian Navy successfully tests first-of-its-kind NASM-SR missile with in-flight retargeting

NEW DELHI: The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Indian Navy successfully conducted flight trials of the first-of-its-kind Naval Anti-Ship Missile (NASM-SR) from the Integrated Test Range (ITR) in Chandipur on 25 February 2025.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) on Wednesday stated, "The trials demonstrated the missile's capability against ship targets while launched from an Indian Naval Sea King helicopter."

The trials met all mission objectives and "have proven the missile's Man-in-Loop feature and scored a direct hit on a small ship target in sea-skimming mode at its maximum range."

"The missile uses an indigenous Imaging Infra-Red Seeker for terminal guidance. The mission also demonstrated the high-bandwidth two-way data link system, which is used to transmit the seeker's live images back to the pilot for in-flight retargeting," the MoD added.

The missile was launched in Bearing-Only Lock-on-After-Launch mode, with multiple targets in close vicinity. "The missile initially locked onto a large target within a specified zone of search, and during the terminal phase, the pilot selected a smaller hidden target, resulting in its being hit with pinpoint accuracy," the MoD said.