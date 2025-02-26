Indian Navy successfully tests first-of-its-kind NASM-SR missile with in-flight retargeting

NEW DELHI: The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Indian Navy successfully conducted flight trials of the first-of-its-kind Naval Anti-Ship Missile (NASM-SR) from the Integrated Test Range (ITR) in Chandipur on 25 February 2025.
The Ministry of Defence (MoD) on Wednesday stated, "The trials demonstrated the missile's capability against ship targets while launched from an Indian Naval Sea King helicopter."
The trials met all mission objectives and "have proven the missile's Man-in-Loop feature and scored a direct hit on a small ship target in sea-skimming mode at its maximum range."
"The missile uses an indigenous Imaging Infra-Red Seeker for terminal guidance. The mission also demonstrated the high-bandwidth two-way data link system, which is used to transmit the seeker's live images back to the pilot for in-flight retargeting," the MoD added.
The missile was launched in Bearing-Only Lock-on-After-Launch mode, with multiple targets in close vicinity. "The missile initially locked onto a large target within a specified zone of search, and during the terminal phase, the pilot selected a smaller hidden target, resulting in its being hit with pinpoint accuracy," the MoD said.
The missile features an indigenous Fibre Optic Gyroscope-based Inertial Navigation System (INS) and a Radio Altimeter for mid-course guidance, along with an integrated avionics module, electro-mechanical actuators for aerodynamic and jet vane control, thermal batteries, and a PCB warhead. It utilises solid propulsion with an in-line ejectable booster and a long-burn sustainer.
Developed by multiple DRDO labs, including the Research Centre Imarat, Defence Research and Development Laboratory, High Energy Materials Research Laboratory, and Terminal Ballistics Research Laboratory, the missile is currently being produced by Development-cum-Production Partners with the assistance of MSMEs, start-ups, and other industry partners.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO, the Indian Navy, and the industry for the successful flight tests. "The tests for Man-in-Loop features are unique as they provide the capability of in-flight retargeting," he said.
Secretary of the Department of Defence R&D and Chairman of DRDO, Dr Samir V. Kamat, also praised the DRDO team, the users, and the industry partners for the achievement.