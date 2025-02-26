JMM MP Mahua Maji injured in road mishap while returning from Kumbh

RANCHI: JMM MP Mahua Maji suffered a hand fracture in a road accident early Tuesday morning while returning from Kumbh in Latehar. Eyewitnesses said her car collided head-on with a truck parked by the road.

At the time of the accident, Maji's elder son, daughter-in-law, and driver were also in the car. Eyewitnesses reported that Maji suffered injuries to her nose and chest, and her elder son was also injured.

“The accident took place near Maa Vaishnavi Petrol Pump in Hotwag village under Sadar police station at around 4 AM. With the help of local people and police, they were brought to Latehar Sadar Hospital,” said a local requesting anonymity.

Upon receiving news of the incident, Sadar Police Station in-charge Dulad Chaudhary arrived at the scene, and all the injured were transported to Sadar Hospital by ambulance. After receiving first aid, they were referred to Ranchi and admitted to Orchid Medical Center.

According to Latehar Youth Congress District President Amit Yadav, Maji was returning to Ranchi after taking a holy dip at Kumbh, during which, her car went out of control and crashed with a truck parked on the roadside, he said.

It is believed that Mahua Maji fell asleep while driving and the accident took place. The front portion of the car has been completely damaged in the accident.