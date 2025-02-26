Kejriwal eying Punjab route to Upper House?

CHANDIGARH: Is former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal eyeing a Rajya Sabha seat from Punjab? Speculation is rife that Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora may be the party’s candidate for the upcoming bypoll in the Ludhiana (West) Assembly seat.

If Arora contests and wins the by-election, he will have to vacate his RS seat. Insiders say that he could be inducted into the Bhagwant Mann cabinet as a minister. This potential vacancy in the Upper House has fueled rumours about Kejriwal possibly replacing him.

However, a final decision is likely be made only after Arora’s election as an MLA. As per sources, other Upper House MPs from Punjab have also offered to step down to accommodate Kejriwal.

Following AAP’s defeat in the Delhi elections — where Kejriwal lost his New Delhi seat, and the party was reduced to 22 seats in the 70-member House — he has been exploring two options: Taking over as Punjab’s CM or securing an RS seat to maintain his national relevance.