Keshkal Tunnel to connect Chhattisgarh's Bastar with South India

RAIPUR: The strife-torn Bastar region in south Chhattisgarh is set to get a new lifeline with the construction of the Keshkal Tunnel, a major infrastructure project that will directly connect the state with South India. The tunnel is expected to revolutionise travel in the region, making it faster, safer, and more accessible.
For years, travellers have struggled with the treacherous, winding roads of Bastar, built back in 1910. The existing route, with its sharp twists and turns along dangerous mountainous terrain, will now be replaced by a wide and secure tunnel, ensuring steady and efficient transportation.
“With this development, Bastar is set for rapid progress, with increased trade and improved connectivity for its people. Every day, about 10 metres of rock is being carved to accelerate the construction process. The improved connectivity will provide immense benefits to traders, farmers, and the tourism industry in the region,” said a government spokesperson familiar with the project.
Once completed, the tunnel will significantly reduce the travel time between the state capital, Raipur, and Visakhapatnam. The journey, which currently takes nearly 12 hours, will be cut down by over five hours.
It is widely believed that the modern road tunnel will transform the region’s economy, tourism, and transportation, making travel faster, safer, and more convenient.
One of the biggest advantages of the Keshkal Tunnel will be its impact on tourism in Bastar. Known for its breathtaking natural beauty, waterfalls, cultural heritage, and tribal traditions, the region has remained largely inaccessible due to difficult terrain and the persistent Maoist menace.
“The neglected and lesser-known tourist spots will now be brought to the forefront. Bastar is among the country’s Aspirational Districts listed by NITI Aayog, and this development will give a much-needed boost to its potential,” the official added.
With a faster and safer route via the Keshkal Tunnel, Bastar, which holds abundant possibilities as a tourist destination for nature and adventure lovers, is expected to see a surge in visitors.
Prominent attractions such as the Chitrakote Waterfall, Tirathgarh Waterfall, Kutumsar Caves, hill plateaus, and the revered Danteshwari Temple will become more accessible, giving a significant boost to the local economy.
Better road connectivity is also expected to contribute to peace and prosperity in the Bastar region, where the government has set a deadline to eliminate the Maoist threat by March 2026.