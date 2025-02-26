Keshkal Tunnel to connect Chhattisgarh's Bastar with South India

RAIPUR: The strife-torn Bastar region in south Chhattisgarh is set to get a new lifeline with the construction of the Keshkal Tunnel, a major infrastructure project that will directly connect the state with South India. The tunnel is expected to revolutionise travel in the region, making it faster, safer, and more accessible.

For years, travellers have struggled with the treacherous, winding roads of Bastar, built back in 1910. The existing route, with its sharp twists and turns along dangerous mountainous terrain, will now be replaced by a wide and secure tunnel, ensuring steady and efficient transportation.

“With this development, Bastar is set for rapid progress, with increased trade and improved connectivity for its people. Every day, about 10 metres of rock is being carved to accelerate the construction process. The improved connectivity will provide immense benefits to traders, farmers, and the tourism industry in the region,” said a government spokesperson familiar with the project.