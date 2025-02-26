Mahakumbh: 45-day spiritual festival concludes with Mahashivaratri Snan

LUCKNOW: As the sun’s rays touched the waters of Sangam on the cool Shivaratri morning, the ghats, already alive with activity, resonated with the sounds of conch shells, bells, Vedic chants, and bhajans.

A sea of humanity rushed to take the final dip, marking the last of the six ‘Maha Snans’ and bringing the 45-day-long Mahakumbh—the world’s largest religious congregation—to a grand conclusion.

Mahakumbh, the mega religious gathering held once every 12 years, drew over 66 crore devout Sanatanis to the sacred confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati for a dip in pursuit of faith and salvation.

On the concluding day, Mahashivratri, nearly two crore devotees took the holy dip, closing an event that witnessed profound spiritual fervour, a display of religious austerity by 13 monastic orders, and even the creation of three Guinness World Records.

The festival began with the Paush Purnima Snan on 13 January and concluded with the Mahashivratri Snan on 26 February. The six major snan days included three Amrit Snans—Makar Sankranti (14 January), Mauni Amavasya (29 January), and Basant Panchami (3 February)—alongside the Paush Purnima Snan (13 January), Maghi Purnima Snan (12 February), and the final Mahashivratri Snan.