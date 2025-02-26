Mahakumbh: 45-day spiritual festival concludes with Mahashivaratri Snan

LUCKNOW: As the sun’s rays touched the waters of Sangam on the cool Shivaratri morning, the ghats, already alive with activity, resonated with the sounds of conch shells, bells, Vedic chants, and bhajans.
A sea of humanity rushed to take the final dip, marking the last of the six ‘Maha Snans’ and bringing the 45-day-long Mahakumbh—the world’s largest religious congregation—to a grand conclusion.
Mahakumbh, the mega religious gathering held once every 12 years, drew over 66 crore devout Sanatanis to the sacred confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati for a dip in pursuit of faith and salvation.
On the concluding day, Mahashivratri, nearly two crore devotees took the holy dip, closing an event that witnessed profound spiritual fervour, a display of religious austerity by 13 monastic orders, and even the creation of three Guinness World Records.
The festival began with the Paush Purnima Snan on 13 January and concluded with the Mahashivratri Snan on 26 February. The six major snan days included three Amrit Snans—Makar Sankranti (14 January), Mauni Amavasya (29 January), and Basant Panchami (3 February)—alongside the Paush Purnima Snan (13 January), Maghi Purnima Snan (12 February), and the final Mahashivratri Snan.
A convergence of VVIPs, including President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, chief ministers, top politicians, actors, business tycoons, foreign delegates, offshore devotees, and diplomats, graced the ghats to take the holy dip.
With meticulous arrangements by the mela police ensuring security and order, Mahakumbh 2025 transcended the definition of a religious gathering. It became a profound symbol of social unity and the spiritual strength of Sanatan society.
According to state government data, over 11.66 lakh devotees had immersed themselves in the Sangam waters by 2 am on Mahashivratri. The number surged to 25.64 lakh within two hours and reached 41.11 lakh by 6 am. By 10 am, 81.09 lakh people had participated in the final Mahashivratri snan.
Mahashivratri, an occasion of immense significance for Sanatan believers, commemorates the divine union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. It holds special significance in the Mahakumbh due to Lord Shiva’s crucial role in the Samudra Manthan (churning of the ocean), which led to the emergence of Amrit Kumbh—the pitcher of nectar, the essence of the Kumbh Mela.
However, the grand congregation was also marked by tragedy. On 29 January, a stampede during the Mauni Amavasya Amrit Snan claimed at least 30 lives and left 60 injured.
Earlier in February, another stampede at the New Delhi railway station resulted in 18 deaths as surging crowds scrambled to catch trains to Prayagraj. Despite these incidents, millions of devotees continued to pour into the sprawling temporary district along the riverbanks.
For the final day of Mahakumbh, elaborate security and logistical arrangements were in place. The Indian Air Force (IAF) marked the conclusion of the event with a grand ‘Mahasalami,’ featuring Sukhoi fighter jets, AN-32 transport aircraft, and Chetak helicopters performing aerial manoeuvres over the Sangam.
The Indian Railways arranged over 350 additional trains from Prayagraj to facilitate the return of pilgrims after the final snan. Mahakumbh DIG Vaibhav Krishna stated, “Police were deployed at all Shivalayas at the fair to manage the rush on the last day. Cops were stationed at the bathing ghats... The entire area was declared a no-vehicle zone. Traffic was being operated through the zonal system in the entire Kumbh area.”
As the echoes of ‘Har Har Mahadev’ faded with sundown, pilgrims began their journey home, carrying with them the divine spirit of Mahakumbh, which would remain etched in their hearts and souls forever.
While the Mahakumbh officially concluded on Wednesday, the stream of devotees and their religious fervour is expected to continue in Sangam city until Holi.