Mother-daughter followed plan, killed relative out of greed for her assets: Kolkata Police

KOLKATA: A woman and her daughter, arrested in Kolkata for the murder of a female relative, meticulously planned the crime to seize her assets, a senior police officer said on Wednesday.

The duo was caught red-handed by locals while attempting to dump a suitcase containing body parts of the victim into the Hooghly River at a ghat in north Kolkata’s Ahiritola area on Tuesday. The victim, identified as 55-year-old Sumita Ghosh, had travelled from Jorhat in Assam to stay with the accused.

Investigators have not ruled out the involvement of a third male suspect in the dismemberment of the body. The post-mortem revealed that Ghosh fell unconscious due to "torture by the two women" and eventually died.

The autopsy further suggested that the murder occurred at least 36 hours before the body was mutilated and packed into a suitcase. The remains were then transported to Kolkata from Madhyamgram in North 24 Parganas, where the accused lived in a rented house.