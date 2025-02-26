MP global investors’ meet: Shah says state will play role in ‘Viksit India’

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh will play a crucial role in achieving the dream of India becoming a fully developed nation by 2047 and transforming the Indian economy into the world’s third-largest economy by 2027, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Tuesday.

Addressing the concluding session of MP’s two-day Global Investors Summit (GIS-2025) in Bhopal, the union minister said, “Ten years ago, PM Modi had presented a vision before the country’s youth and 130 crore people to make India a developed nation by 2047 and third largest economy in the world by 2027. MP and this GIS will play a major role in fulfilling this resolve,” Shah said.

As per the new approach to development, a single government cannot achieve the nation’s development. Attaining the PM’s vision of the country’s development cannot be done by the Centre alone. The entire team India, including the Centre and the state governments, can together achieve that goal, and this summit is a major step in that direction, he added.