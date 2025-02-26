Newly elected municipal chairman arrested for attempted murder in Uttarakhand

DEHRADUN: A shocking incident in Uttarkashi district has raised serious concerns about illegal mining, as a whistleblower who reported such activities was nearly run over by members of the mining mafia.

The police have arrested the main accused, Vinod Dobhal, the recently elected Chairman of Barkot Municipality, along with his accomplice, Ankit Ramola.

"This shocking attempt on a citizen's life underscores the lengths to which the mining mafia will go to silence those who stand up against them," said a local police official.

According to police sources, the incident occurred on Tuesday evening. Praveen Singh Rawat, a resident of village Kannaseru, along with Vinod Rawat, reported to the Barkot police station that while travelling from Dehradun to Uttarkashi, they observed illegal mining taking place in the river, approximately 150 metres ahead of the Jatta Palehta motor road on the Naugan to Rajgad motor route.

"We immediately informed the police about the illegal activities we witnessed," said Praveen Singh Rawat.