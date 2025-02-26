Newly elected municipal chairman arrested for attempted murder in Uttarakhand

DEHRADUN: A shocking incident in Uttarkashi district has raised serious concerns about illegal mining, as a whistleblower who reported such activities was nearly run over by members of the mining mafia.
The police have arrested the main accused, Vinod Dobhal, the recently elected Chairman of Barkot Municipality, along with his accomplice, Ankit Ramola.
"This shocking attempt on a citizen's life underscores the lengths to which the mining mafia will go to silence those who stand up against them," said a local police official.
According to police sources, the incident occurred on Tuesday evening. Praveen Singh Rawat, a resident of village Kannaseru, along with Vinod Rawat, reported to the Barkot police station that while travelling from Dehradun to Uttarkashi, they observed illegal mining taking place in the river, approximately 150 metres ahead of the Jatta Palehta motor road on the Naugan to Rajgad motor route.
"We immediately informed the police about the illegal activities we witnessed," said Praveen Singh Rawat.
Sources state that the police arrived at the scene and were led to the illegal mining site. However, the accused involved in the activities fled. Shortly thereafter, Municipal President Vinod Dobhal and Ankit Ramola arrived and began arguing.
To avoid escalating the situation, Praveen Singh Rawat and Vinod Rawat left for Barkot, but the accused pursued them. They immediately informed the police again, who promptly returned to the scene.
Meanwhile, near Paunti Bridge, the accused overtook a tehsildar's vehicle and rammed into Praveen Singh Rawat's car. The impact was so severe that Rawat’s car narrowly avoided plunging into a gorge.
Preliminary investigations revealed that "the Scorpio vehicle was being driven by Ankit Ramola, with Vinod Dobhal seated beside him. After the collision, both accused fled the area."
The police acted swiftly, apprehending both individuals and sending them to jail. A case has been registered against them under Section 307(109 BNS).
It is noteworthy that Vinod Dobhal, also known as Kutaru, was recently elected as the President of the Barkot Municipality and is the brother of independent MLA Sanjay Dobhal.
Vinod Dobhal has previously served two jail sentences for land fraud, while his associate Ankit Ramola has also been imprisoned as part of a copy mafia alongside Hakim Singh Rawat.
Following the incident, there is a palpable atmosphere of fear in the region. Sensing the intentions of the mining mafia, authorities have deployed the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) in Purola.