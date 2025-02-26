Nishant Kumar advocates for Nitish’s CM re-election as speculation grows over his political entry

While responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi`s calling Nitish 'Laadla', Nishant shot back and commented, "Of course, he (Modi) will say so. Both are the alliance partners."

He said that his father had continuously worked for the development of Bihar and appealed to party workers and youths to take an active part in the election. He said that workers and leaders should go among people and listen to their opinions and policies should be formulated based on their feedback.

"I am confident that people will once again make my father chief minister of the state, as they like his leadership," he remarked. He also appealed to party workers and other people to apprise each household of good work done by Nitish.

State BJP leaders have time and again said that the upcoming assembly election in Bihar would be contested under the leadership of Nitish. However, they have not made any official announcement that Nitish would be elected as CM after the assembly polls.

Nishant laughed off the suggestion of RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav that he join the Opposition camp saying, “It is for the people to decide who should be on which side".

Meanwhile, JD(U) MLC and chief spokesperson Neeraj Kumar said that the demand for Nishant’s entry into politics has been made by his maternal uncle and other relatives as they have immense love and affection for him (Nishant). But a final decision on the matter has to be taken by Nitish Kumar.

Recently, JD(U) leaders erected posters pleading for Nishant’s entry into active politics to carry on the legacy of his father.