Nishant Kumar advocates for Nitish’s CM re-election as speculation grows over his political entry

PATNA: Speculation over Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar’s son Nishant Kumar joining politics is getting intense day by day as he asserted that NDA should declare his father as CM face for the Bihar assembly election due in October-November this year.
After visiting the memorial of his mother Manju Sinha to pay tributes on her birth anniversary, Nishant in a brief interaction with media persons asserted that the JD (U) leader should be elected chief minister once again as he continued to work for the development of Bihar despite people giving his party only 43 seats in the last assembly election held in 2020.
He, however, exuded confidence that JD(U) would improve its performance in upcoming assembly polls. “To ensure that development works continue with the same speed, the tally should improve,” he added.
Unlike in the past when Nishant rarely spoke to the media persons, now he is interacting with them on almost all available occasions and also not leaving any opportunity to seek a fresh mandate for his father as chief minister. Nitish has been serving as CM for the past 19 years, earning the distinction of being the longest-serving chief minister.
While responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi`s calling Nitish 'Laadla', Nishant shot back and commented, "Of course, he (Modi) will say so. Both are the alliance partners."
He said that his father had continuously worked for the development of Bihar and appealed to party workers and youths to take an active part in the election. He said that workers and leaders should go among people and listen to their opinions and policies should be formulated based on their feedback.
"I am confident that people will once again make my father chief minister of the state, as they like his leadership," he remarked. He also appealed to party workers and other people to apprise each household of good work done by Nitish.
State BJP leaders have time and again said that the upcoming assembly election in Bihar would be contested under the leadership of Nitish. However, they have not made any official announcement that Nitish would be elected as CM after the assembly polls.
Nishant laughed off the suggestion of RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav that he join the Opposition camp saying, “It is for the people to decide who should be on which side".
Meanwhile, JD(U) MLC and chief spokesperson Neeraj Kumar said that the demand for Nishant’s entry into politics has been made by his maternal uncle and other relatives as they have immense love and affection for him (Nishant). But a final decision on the matter has to be taken by Nitish Kumar.
Recently, JD(U) leaders erected posters pleading for Nishant’s entry into active politics to carry on the legacy of his father.