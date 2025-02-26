Rajasthan govt gets proactive for implementing state Budget proposals, creates special role for party MLAs

JAIPUR: In an innovative effort, the Bhajanlal government in Rajasthan has swiftly moved into action mode and devised a special role for party MLAs after the presentation of the 2025–26 budget.

According to sources, CM Bhajanlal Sharma has decided to assign crucial responsibilities to BJP MLAs. As part of this strategy, groups of five MLAs will be formed, with a minister attached to each group.

These groups will focus on accelerating departmental work and ensuring the prompt resolution of public grievances.

Additionally, Rajasthan MLAs will be sent to different states to study innovative governance models and best practices. This decision is expected to reduce the workload on ministers while simultaneously providing MLAs with a significant role in governance.

The government believes that this approach will not only facilitate the swift implementation of budget provisions but also ensure that citizens benefit from the schemes without unnecessary delays.

There is a sense of enthusiasm among MLAs, as this is the first time they have been entrusted with such a large-scale responsibility. This move is expected to enhance their active participation in governance and expedite the resolution of public concerns.