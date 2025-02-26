‘What precautions on Union Carbide waste disposal?’

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Madhya Pradesh government and State Pollution Control Board to inform it about the precautions taken for disposal of hazardous waste of the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy in Pithampur area of state’s Dhar district.

A two-judge bench of Justices B R Gavai and Augustine George Masih sought the reply in response to a plea concerning disposal of the waste. The plea was mentioned before the apex court for urgent listing.

On February 17, the SC issued notice to the Centre, MP government and its pollution control board after hearing a petition challenging MP HC’s direction for transportation and disposal of 337 metric tonnes of “hazardous chemical waste” from the Bhopal gas tragedy site in Bhopal to Pithampur industrial area in Dhar district.

The hazardous waste of around 337 tonnes of the now defunct Union Carbide factory was shifted to Pithampur which is 250 km away from Bhopal and around 30km from Indore.