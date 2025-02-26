Will always advocate ‘zero tolerance’ on terrorism: Jaishankar

NEW DELHI: In a virtual address at the 58th session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar reaffirmed India’s stance on terrorism, emphasising that the country will always advocate “zero tolerance”on terrorism and oppose any attempts to normalise it.

Addressing the geopolitical crises across the world, Jaishankar highlighted the growing instability and fragmentation of global affairs in the face of emerging challenges.

He underscored the need for a multilateral system that aligns with the current global realities, one that is better equipped to address modern issues and effective in its function. “The inadequacies of existing multilateral structures have been exposed in recent years. When the world needed them most, they failed to deliver,” he said.