Will always advocate ‘zero tolerance’ on terrorism: Jaishankar

NEW DELHI: In a virtual address at the 58th session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar reaffirmed India’s stance on terrorism, emphasising that the country will always advocate “zero tolerance”on terrorism and oppose any attempts to normalise it.
Addressing the geopolitical crises across the world, Jaishankar highlighted the growing instability and fragmentation of global affairs in the face of emerging challenges.
He underscored the need for a multilateral system that aligns with the current global realities, one that is better equipped to address modern issues and effective in its function. “The inadequacies of existing multilateral structures have been exposed in recent years. When the world needed them most, they failed to deliver,” he said.
Jaishankar also reiterated India’s active role in promoting and protecting human rights globally. “Our approach has always focused on building capacity, enhancing human resources, and strengthening infrastructure in line with the priorities of our partners, while adhering to the principles of fiscal responsibility, transparency, and sustainability,” the minister said.
India’s commitment to human rights is further reflected in its development partnerships across the globe. “Simultaneously, we have been steadfast in combating terrorism, advocating zero tolerance, and calling out any effort to normalize it,” he added.
“We do not just speak of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam—the world as one family—we live by it. And today, more than ever, this perspective is urgently needed,” he said. He also pointed out that, as the world struggles to recover from recent crises, it continues to face growing uncertainties and conflicts.