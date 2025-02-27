28 stitches on private parts: Five-year-old battles for life after brutal assault in Madhya Pradesh

BHOPAL: A five-year-old girl with severe wounds across her body is battling for life in the ICU of Gwalior’s Kamla Raja Hospital, five days after being raped and brutally assaulted by a teenage neighbour in Madhya Pradesh’s Shivpuri district.

The child is in excruciating pain, unable to sleep due to multiple wounds across her body, including severe tears in her privates, face, and jaw. Even the slightest movement on the hospital bed makes her scream in agony. The 17-year-old accused has been taken into police custody.

Recounting the horror which happened on February 22 night, the girl’s grandfather said, “Both my wife and I were away with our ailing son (the girl’s father) for his treatment at a hospital in Jhansi district in neighbouring UP. Taking advantage of the situation, the neighbourhood boy abducted our five-year-old granddaughter and committed unimaginable brutality with her at an abandoned house in the neighbourhood.”

“He has been arrested by the police, but we want him to be publicly hanged to death for what he has done to our little granddaughter,” the grandfather said.

At the time of the abduction, the girl was playing outside her house while her mother was inside with her infant brother.

The severity of injuries on her face, jaw, head, and private parts suggests that the accused repeatedly slammed her head against the wall. After sexually assaulting her, he attempted to pull her legs apart, inflicting severe wounds on her private parts.

“We have so far managed to save her life through the sustained efforts of our team of paediatricians and gynaecologists,” said Dr RKS Dhakad, Dean of Gajra Raja Government Medical College in Gwalior.