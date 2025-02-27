Anti-terrorist operation near LoC in J-K's Rajouri after firing on Army vehicle

JAMMU: Security forces on Thursday extended the cordon and search operation to new areas near the Line of Control (LoC) in the Sunderbani sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district to flush out terrorists who opened fire on an Army vehicle the previous day, officials said.

A fresh operation was also launched in Dayalachak near the International Border in the Hiranagar sector of Kathua district after security forces intercepted a suspicious frequency wireless set, the officials said.

An Army vehicle came under fire from suspected terrorists hiding in a forest area near Phal village in the Sunderbani sector on Wednesday, prompting a massive search operation by the Army and police.