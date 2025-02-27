Arambai Tenggol surrenders 246 weapons in Manipur before deadline ends

GUWAHATI: On the final day of the seven-day deadline set by Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla for people to surrender looted and illegally held weapons, Meitei radical group Arambai Tenggol voluntarily laid down 246 weapons along with ammunition to the 1st Battalion of Manipur Rifles in Imphal on Thursday.

Another 61 weapons were surrendered elsewhere in the state on the same day. Over the past few days, several weapons were handed over across different parts of Manipur.

“The Hon’ble Governor’s request for the surrender of looted and illegally held weapons and ammunition has yielded a positive response. In both valley and hill districts, various groups, including youth volunteers, community leaders, civil society organisations, and women’s organisations, have played a significant role in handing over the illegally held weapons and ammunition,” a statement issued by Manipur Police said.