Authorities deny funeral prayers of Mirwaiz's father-in-law at Jamia Masjid Srinagar

SRINAGAR: Authorities have denied permission to conduct the funeral prayers of Dr Ghulam Sibtain Masoodi, father-in-law of Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and brother of NC MLA Hasnain Masoodi, at Jamia Masjid in Srinagar.

Dr Ghulam Sibtain Masoodi, a former physician, passed away at the age of 80 following a prolonged illness.

After Masoodi's death, it was announced that his funeral prayers will be offered at Jamia Masjid in Srinagar after Zuhr (afternoon) prayers and he will be later buried at his ancestral graveyard in Khrew, Pampore.

However, Mirwaiz’s office announced that authorities have sealed the gates of Jamia Masjid Srinagar and cordoned its surroundings.

“The authorities informed that the Namaz-e-Jinazah (funeral prayers) of Dr Ghulam Sibtain Masoodi will not be allowed at Jama Masjid,” it said.

The funeral prayers of the deceased will now be offered at Masjid Wazir Mohammad Khan Bagat Barzulla in uptown Srinagar at 2 pm, it announced.