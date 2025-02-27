Authorities deny funeral prayers of Mirwaiz's father-in-law at Jamia Masjid Srinagar

SRINAGAR: Authorities have denied permission to conduct the funeral prayers of Dr Ghulam Sibtain Masoodi, father-in-law of Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and brother of NC MLA Hasnain Masoodi, at Jamia Masjid in Srinagar.
Dr Ghulam Sibtain Masoodi, a former physician, passed away at the age of 80 following a prolonged illness.
After Masoodi's death, it was announced that his funeral prayers will be offered at Jamia Masjid in Srinagar after Zuhr (afternoon) prayers and he will be later buried at his ancestral graveyard in Khrew, Pampore.
However, Mirwaiz’s office announced that authorities have sealed the gates of Jamia Masjid Srinagar and cordoned its surroundings.
“The authorities informed that the Namaz-e-Jinazah (funeral prayers) of Dr Ghulam Sibtain Masoodi will not be allowed at Jama Masjid,” it said.
The funeral prayers of the deceased will now be offered at Masjid Wazir Mohammad Khan Bagat Barzulla in uptown Srinagar at 2 pm, it announced.
Chief Minister Omar Abdullah condoled the demise of Masoodi.
“Inna Lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un. Sorry to hear about the demise of Dr Sibtain Masoodi Sb, father-in-law of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq. May Allah grant highest place in Jannat to Dr Masoodi. My condolences to the Mirwaiz & his loved ones,” Omar posted onX.
“Dr Sibtain Masoodi Sb was also the brother of my senior colleague @masoodi_hasnain. I send my heartfelt condolences to Justice (retd.) Masoodi Sb & his family,” he said.
J&K Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari said in a post on X, “My heartfelt condolences to Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Sahib on the passing of his father-in-law, Dr. Ghulam Sibtain Masoodi, who departed for his heavenly abode late last night. Inna Lillahi Wa Inna Ilayhi Rajioon. May the Almighty Allah grant him the highest place in Jannah and give patience to the bereaved family to bear the pain of this profound loss.”
“Deeply saddened to hear about the passing away of Mirwaiz sahab’s father in law Dr Ghulam Sibtain Masoodi Sahab. Condolences to the bereaved family at this difficult hour,” PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti said.