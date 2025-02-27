Bulldozer action in Punjab: Cops raze houses of drug peddlers as AAP govt follows UP model

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab government is adopting the 'bulldozer' model seen in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana by demolishing the houses of those accused of various crimes.

On Thursday, the house of a drug peddler was demolished by the Punjab Police in Patiala, while the houses of two drug smugglers in Ludhiana had been razed earlier. The ruling AAP has drawn flak over rampant drug abuse due to its easy availability in the state.

The Punjab Police demolished the two-storied corner house of drug peddler Rinki at Rori Kut Mohalla Lakkad mandi in Patiala on Thursday. Senior Superintendent of Police of Patiala Nanak Singh along with a battery of senior officers were present at the spot during the action.

Nanak Singh said the house was demolished as police had the requisite orders. A total of 10 First Information Reports (FIRs) were registered under the NDPS Act from 2016 till 2023 against Rinki.

"She is as of now absconding and earlier she had been arrested by the police about ten times," he said.

Noting that the locality was infamous for its association with drug peddlers, he added that a heavy police force was deployed to avert any law and order problems.

"We examined the whole case and found that the house was constructed through the money earned from selling drugs," said Singh.

Earlier, on Monday, the state police demolished the houses of two drug smugglers -- Sonu of Talwandi village near Ladhowal and Rahul Hans of Bhai Himmat Singh Nagar in Dugri in Ludhiana district -- as part of the state government's war on drugs.