Caution against earphone & headphone use

NEW DELHI: The Union Health Ministry has warned of hearing loss associated with excessive use of earphones and headphones, especially by the younger population, asking the states and medical colleges to create awareness against its prolonged usage as it could lead to “irreversible hearing damage”.

In a letter, Director General of Health Services (DGHS) Prof (Dr) Atul Goel also stresses the importance of limiting screen time for kids. Contunuous watching can delay the cognitive development of the brain, affecting social interaction and communication, the officer said.

Prof Goel suggests people use audio devices with volumes not exceeding 50 decibels but for no more than two hours daily and take breaks during listening sessions. He advises them to use well-fitted or noise-cancelling headphones whenever possible to allow audio to be played at lower volumes.

Regarding children’s exposure to online gaming, the DGHS asks the states to make them aware of limiting their exposure to “loud impulsive sounds, frequently employed in the game design” and also wants them to reduce the use of social media.

Referring to public events, the professor wants the states to ensure that “the maximum average sound level at venues does not exceed 100 decibels and people have convenient access to quiet zones”.

The February 20 letter of the DGHS deals at length with hearing damage. He says, “An important but often overlooked health issue is hearing loss associated with using earphones and headphones, especially affecting the younger age group. Recent studies have shown that prolonged and excessive exposure to loud music and other sounds through personal audio devices can lead to irreversible hearing damage.”