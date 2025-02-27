Deadlock ends in Rajasthan Assembly, suspension of Congress MLAs revoked

JAIPUR: The deadlock stalling proceedings in the Rajasthan Assembly for the past week finally came to an end with an apology from Leader of Opposition Tikaram Julie.

Offering an apology on behalf of the Congress party, Julie expressed his sentiments poetically, saying, "Aao milkar koi wajah dhoond lein ek hone ki, Yoon bikhre na tum acche lagte ho, na hum." (Let’s find a reason to unite; we don’t look good when we are scattered like this.)

Julie further stated, "Whatever happened was wrong, and I apologise on behalf of the opposition."

However, Speaker Vasudev Devnani interrupted Julie, asserting, "I heard that an apology would be made for whatever Dotasara did."

In response, Julie clarified that the apology was indeed being offered for Govind Dotasara’s remarks and actions, which he admitted were not in line with the dignity of the chair. Julie emphasised the need for both the ruling party and the opposition to ensure that such deadlocks do not occur in future.

Acknowledging the ruling party’s role, Julie added, "I want to thank the Leader of the House for taking the initiative. However, had the ruling party been willing, these discussions could have taken place much earlier."