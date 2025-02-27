Do not own any land, home or stocks in India: Sam Pitroda dismisses allegations of illegal land acquisition in Bengaluru

Ramesh, a former councillor in the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), has lodged a complaint with the Enforcement Directorate and the Karnataka Lokayukta.

In a statement put out on X, Pitroda said, "In light of recent reports in the Indian media, both on television and in print, I wish to categorically state the following: I do not own any land, home, or stocks in India."

"Additionally, during my tenure working with the government of India -- whether with Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi in the mid-1980s or with Dr. Manmohan Singh from 2004 to 2014 -- I have never taken/received any salary," the Congress leader, who resides in the US, said.

"Furthermore, I want to put on record, unequivocally, that I have never in my entire life -- spanning 83 years -- paid or accepted any bribe, in India or in any other country. This is the absolute and irrefutable truth," Pitroda said.