Gujarat government under fire over delay in delivering 1.18 lakh bicycles to SC, SEBC students

AHMEDABAD: The Gujarat government admitted in the Assembly that 1,18,071 bicycles meant for socially and educationally backward class (SEBC) and Scheduled Caste (SC) students under the Saraswati Sadhana Yojana remain undelivered as of 31/12/24.
The scheme, designed to provide bicycles to class 9 girls for commuting to school, aims to boost attendance among SC, Scheduled Tribe (ST), and socially and educationally backward class (SEBC) students.
The delay raises concerns over the scheme’s execution, impacting thousands of students reliant on this crucial transport aid.
In response to a query by Congress MLA Amit Chavda in the Gujarat Assembly on Thursday, the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment revealed a significant shortfall in bicycle distribution under the Saraswati Sadhana Yojana.
In 2023, the government demanded 13,300 bicycles for Scheduled Caste (SC) students and 98,212 for socially and educationally backward classes (SEBC).
The request was sent to Gujarat Rural Industries Marketing Corporation Ltd. (GRIMC), which delivered 6,829 bicycles to SC students and 77,607 to SEBC students, leaving 6,871 and 20,605 short, respectively.
The crisis deepened in 2024, as the government sought 12,800 bicycles for SC students and 1,05,271 for SEBC students from GRIMC. However, as of December 31, 2024, not a single bicycle has been provided.
The Gujarat government informed the Assembly on Thursday that out of the 6,471 pending bicycles for Scheduled Caste (SC) students in the 2023 academic year, 6,034 have been distributed so far. Similarly, the 20,605 bicycles meant for Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC) have now been allocated.
However, the government admitted that 1,05,271 bicycles for the 2024-25 academic year remain undelivered, stating that distribution will begin once supplies arrive from vendors. The opposition was not convinced, with the Congress Leader of Opposition alleging corruption in what he called a major bicycle scam, intensifying political heat in the Assembly.
Congress MLA Amit Chavda alleges that the Gujarat government altered purchase specifications in the Saraswati Sadhana Yojana 2023-24 to favour select companies. Instead of the SPC deciding quality standards, the government intervened, allowing direct departmental approval.
“A company supplying bicycles to Rajasthan at Rs 3,857 per unit sold the same model to Gujarat at Rs 4,444—costing taxpayers an extra Rs 500 per cycle. The total overpayment? A staggering Rs 8.5 crore for 1.70 lakh bicycles.” Chavda alleges.
“The bicycle purchase, due in May 2023, was delayed. Despite being delivered in April 2024, EQDC quality checks found them below ISI standards. As a result, thousands of bicycles remain in GRIMC warehouses—yet to reach a single student.” Chavda claim
The government dismissed Amit Chavda’s allegations outright.
"In Gujarat, the purchased bicycle includes additional features," said Minister Harsh Sanghvi, responding on behalf of the Social Justice and Empowerment Ministry.
"A basket has been added so daughters can carry their bags," he stated when asked about the price difference compared to other states.
