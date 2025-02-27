HC orders probe into tribal land deal in Gwalior-Chambal

BHOPAL: The Madhya Pradesh High Court has directed Ashok Nagar district collector to probe cases where lands belonging to tribals are being grabbed or disposed of by influential individuals.

“Ashok Nagar district collector shall conduct an inquiry into the instances or cases of last ten years, where lands belonging to members of ST community are being grabbed or disposed of by influential persons, including those holding different offices,” the Gwalior bench of the high court said in its Tuesday order.

“It will also be the collector’s duty to conduct inquiry in respect of bonded labourers working in such agricultural fields/households or any other place under the domination of such powerful persons. The collector shall have to ensure that no bonded labour work in his district as it is contrary to constitutional and statutory provisions. The collector should file a detailed reply within two weeks,” a bench said.

The HC order came following submissions by the counsel for the state about cases of land grab in Ashok Nagar of Gwalior-Chambal region. The counsel submitted that it was a common practice that lands of tribals are being grabbed by influential people or they are being persuaded to dispose of their land on meagre sum.