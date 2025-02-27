Indian student battles for life in US after hit-and-run accident, family seeks urgent visa

A woman from Maharashtra's Satara district is currently fighting for her life in a hospital in the United States after suffering critical injuries in a road accident. The 35-year-old woman, Neelam Shinde's family is urgently seeking the Centre's help to obtain a visa so they can visit her.

According to sources, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has taken up with the US the family's request for an urgent visa.

The US side is looking into the formalities for early grant of visa for the applicant's family, the sources said.

According to her father, Tanaji Shinde, Neelam had gone to the US for higher education and was in her fourth year at California State University, as reported by NDTV.

On February 14, Neelam was involved in a hit-and-run accident while out for an evening walk.A car hit her from behind, causing severe injuries to both her arms, legs, head, and chest, her family told NDTV.