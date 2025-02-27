Maha Shivratri row: Bajrang Dal’s ‘love jihad’ tableau sparks political firestorm in Bihar

PATNA: A political controversy has erupted in Bihar’s Munger town after a tableau themed “love jihad” was allegedly taken out by Bajrang Dal members during Maha Shivratri celebrations on Wednesday.

The Shivratri procession, which included at least 50 tableaux, featured one specifically highlighting “love jihad.” The tableau displayed newspaper clippings with allegedly “gory images” and “communally charged” messages.

After passing through the town’s main thoroughfares, the procession concluded at the Mankeshwar Nath Mahadev Temple, where a large number of devotees had gathered.

Bajrang Dal convenor in Munger, Saurabh S Sampanna, defended the tableau, claiming it was meant to convey a “social message.” He stated, “No religion was named or attacked in the tableau. Our objective was to draw people’s attention towards atrocities against Hindu women in the name of marriage.”