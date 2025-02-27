Maha Shivratri row: Bajrang Dal’s ‘love jihad’ tableau sparks political firestorm in Bihar

PATNA: A political controversy has erupted in Bihar’s Munger town after a tableau themed “love jihad” was allegedly taken out by Bajrang Dal members during Maha Shivratri celebrations on Wednesday.
The Shivratri procession, which included at least 50 tableaux, featured one specifically highlighting “love jihad.” The tableau displayed newspaper clippings with allegedly “gory images” and “communally charged” messages.
After passing through the town’s main thoroughfares, the procession concluded at the Mankeshwar Nath Mahadev Temple, where a large number of devotees had gathered.
Bajrang Dal convenor in Munger, Saurabh S Sampanna, defended the tableau, claiming it was meant to convey a “social message.” He stated, “No religion was named or attacked in the tableau. Our objective was to draw people’s attention towards atrocities against Hindu women in the name of marriage.”
However, the Opposition, including Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and its ally Congress, accused the organisers of attempting to incite communal tensions. “A conspiracy is being hatched to create disturbances between members of two religious faiths,” said RJD spokesperson Mritunjay Tiwari.
He urged the Nitish Kumar government to take immediate action against those responsible for the tableau. “Such incidents should not be tolerated. Stern action should be taken so that such incidents do not get repeated in the future,” he added.
Bihar Congress spokesperson Gyan Ranjan Gupta echoed similar concerns, stating, “The Constitution of India gives permission to nobody to attack any religion directly or indirectly. The Bajrang Dal poster in the procession was in bad taste.”
Meanwhile, the BJP acknowledged the sensitivity of the issue but criticised the approach taken in the tableau. “Love jihad is a matter of great concern, but its social message could have been conveyed in a better manner. The use of some gory images should have been avoided,” a party representative stated.
Tension in Bihar’s Sitamarhi district witnessed heightened tensions after unidentified individuals allegedly threw idols of Hindu deities out of a temple and set fire to the priest’s hut late on Wednesday.
Deputy Superintendent of Police (Sadar) Ram Krishna reported that the incident took place in Paramanandpur village, where desecrated idols of Lord Ganesh and Kartikeya were discovered on Thursday morning.
The police suspect that members of a particular community may have been involved in an attempt to incite communal unrest during the Maha Shivratri festival. “Technical experts have been pressed into service to ascertain the truth,” said Ram Krishna.
To prevent any further disturbances, armed police have been deployed in the area, patrolling has been intensified in vulnerable pockets, and police stations have been placed on high alert.
Reports of communal tensions have also emerged from Nawada and Nalanda districts. In Nalanda, police have detained 10 individuals in connection with the unrest.