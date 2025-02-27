Outrage in Kashmir over felling of 500 years old Chinar trees

SRINAGAR: In a stark contradiction, the government is geo-tagging and equipping the iconic Chinar trees in the Valley with QR-code for digital protection while in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district 500-year-old Chinar trees are being allegedly felled, causing massive outrage in the society.

The locals alleged that the administration is felling Chinar trees in Ranibagh park in Anantnag.

Chinar, also known as maple tree and Boueen locally, is a distinctive feature of the Kashmiri landscape and is found in almost every part of the Valley.

Pictures purportedly showing Chinar trees being felled in the Rani Bagh public park have gone viral on social media. The felling of majestic chinars have taken place at a time when the government has launched geo-tagging to protect Chinar trees across the region.

“These pictures must be reported to the National Green Tribunal for cognisance and accountability,” said NC leader and local MLA Dr Bashir Ahmed Veeri in a post on X.

He said DC Anantnag should initiate a high-level inquiry and book the culprits for vandalizing public property impose heavy fines as a deterrent