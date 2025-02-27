PM Modi degree row: Delhi HC reserves verdict on DU plea against info disclosure

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Thursday reserved its verdict on Delhi University's plea challenging CIC order directing disclosure of information with respect to the bachelor's degree of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Arguments heard. Judgement reserved," said Justice Sachin Datta after hearing the parties.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for DU, said the order of the CIC deserved to be set aside.

Mehta however said DU had no objection in showing the record to the court.