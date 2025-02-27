PM Modi reviews Ayush sector, highlights economic growth, global impact

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held a high-level meeting to review the Ayush sector, emphasising its significant contributions, including its role in promoting preventive healthcare, boosting rural economies through medicinal plant cultivation, and enhancing India’s global standing in traditional medicine.

During the meeting, Modi was briefed on the sector’s remarkable economic growth, with the manufacturing market size surging from USD 2.85 billion in 2014 to USD 23 billion in 2023.

The prime minister was also informed about the introduction of the Ayush Visa, which has helped boost medical tourism by attracting international patients seeking holistic healthcare solutions.

In a comprehensive review of the sector’s progress, Modi underscored the need for strategic interventions to harness its full potential. “He highlighted the sector’s resilience and growth, noting its increasing acceptance worldwide and its potential to drive sustainable development and employment generation,” a statement said.