Punjab cabinet approves Rs 11,020 crore excise policy, plans excise police stations

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab Cabinet has approved the Excise Policy for 2025-26, aiming to generate Rs 11,020 crore in excise revenue, an increase of Rs 874.05 crore (8.61 per cent) over the previous financial year’s target.

Additionally, the government has proposed setting up excise police stations across the state. Meanwhile, the Congress and BJP have criticised the move.

The decision was taken during a Council of Ministers meeting held today at the official residence of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema, who also holds the Excise and Taxation portfolio, stated that against the target of Rs 10,145 crore set for the Excise Policy 2024-25, the state government has already collected Rs 10,200 crore.