Punjab Police arrest six for pro-Khalistan slogans, flag hoisting in CM Mann’s village

The police first arrested Gurmeet Singh alias Gitti, who was Jugraj’s accomplice. “Jugraj was then arrested, which led us to uncover the entire conspiracy. While in Bathinda Central Jail, they plotted the incident. When Jugraj was released, Baljinder Singh guided him in downloading the app, and Atarveer Singh transferred Rs 3,500 to him,” Cheema said.

He continued, “The case was properly traced. The vehicle used, spray cans, and the flag from the incident were recovered. Additionally, five mobile phones have been seized and sent for forensic examination. Further investigation will follow after the reports come in.”

“In this case, there are a total of seven accused—six have been arrested, while the seventh, Pannun, remains abroad and is yet to be arrested,” he added.

According to police records, five FIRs were already registered against Jugraj, while three were filed against Amritpal Singh. Baljeet Singh had a prior murder case registered against him before this case. For the other three accused, this is their first offence.

When asked why Satoj village was targeted, Cheema said, “This was done to gain more publicity.”

He further revealed that Pannun has been luring innocent youth from Punjab into such illegal activities with financial temptations. “His primary objective is to create unrest and fear in India,” he stated.