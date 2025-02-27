Punjab Police arrest six for pro-Khalistan slogans, flag hoisting in CM Mann’s village

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Police have arrested six youths, alleged Khalistan sympathisers, for hoisting a Khalistani flag and writing pro-Khalistan slogans on the boundary wall of a government school in Satoj village, Sangrur district—the native village of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.
Superintendent of Police (Investigation), Sangrur, Palwinder Singh Cheema, shared details of the case, stating, “On February 12, a video went viral on social media. It was released by Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, who runs the US-based pro-Khalistani group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), which has been banned by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. As Khalistani slogans were written and a flag hoisted in Satoj village, Sangrur district, the police immediately registered a First Information Report (FIR) at Dharamgarh Police Station under Sections 192, 61(2) BNS, 10, and 13 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.”
Cheema further explained, “During the investigation, it came to light that three accused—Jugraj Singh alias Soni, Amritpal Singh, and Baljeet Singh—had been together in Bathinda Central Jail, as multiple cases were already registered against them. Jugraj, a resident of Biroke Kalan in Mansa district, was convicted in a case."
"When he was released on parole, Baljinder Singh, brother of Amritpal Singh, and Atarveer Singh, brother of Baljeet Singh, contacted him. They trained him and facilitated his direct contact with Gurpatwant Singh Pannun by making him download certain apps”, he said.
He added, “On the intervening night of February 11 and 12, Jugraj went to Satoj village, wrote slogans, hoisted the flag, made videos, and sent them to Pannun from his phone.”
The police first arrested Gurmeet Singh alias Gitti, who was Jugraj’s accomplice. “Jugraj was then arrested, which led us to uncover the entire conspiracy. While in Bathinda Central Jail, they plotted the incident. When Jugraj was released, Baljinder Singh guided him in downloading the app, and Atarveer Singh transferred Rs 3,500 to him,” Cheema said.
He continued, “The case was properly traced. The vehicle used, spray cans, and the flag from the incident were recovered. Additionally, five mobile phones have been seized and sent for forensic examination. Further investigation will follow after the reports come in.”
“In this case, there are a total of seven accused—six have been arrested, while the seventh, Pannun, remains abroad and is yet to be arrested,” he added.
According to police records, five FIRs were already registered against Jugraj, while three were filed against Amritpal Singh. Baljeet Singh had a prior murder case registered against him before this case. For the other three accused, this is their first offence.
When asked why Satoj village was targeted, Cheema said, “This was done to gain more publicity.”
He further revealed that Pannun has been luring innocent youth from Punjab into such illegal activities with financial temptations. “His primary objective is to create unrest and fear in India,” he stated.