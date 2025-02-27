Railways operated record 17,152 trains for Mahakumbh, carried 4.5 crore passengers

NEW DELHI: While the just-concluded Mahakumbh has made history with over 66 crore pilgrims visiting Prayagraj, Indian Railways has also set a record by operating more than 17,000 trains for the 45-day religious festival. The nine railway stations in Prayagraj managed the movement of over 4.5 crore passengers during the Mahakumbh.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw visited Prayagraj on Thursday and expressed his gratitude to all railway employees and others who helped manage the massive influx of passengers during the Mahakumbh. During his visit, the minister praised the seamless coordination between various departments and reaffirmed Indian Railways’ commitment to facilitating safe, efficient and comfortable travel for all.

The railways significantly exceeded its initial operational plan for Mahakumbh 2025. A total of 13,500 trains were initially planned, but the railways surpassed this by running 17,152 trains, including 7,667 special trains and 9,485 regular trains.

According to an official statement issued by the railways on Thursday, it implemented extensive infrastructural and operational enhancements across the nine key stations in Prayagraj, adding second entry points, 48 platforms, and 21 Foot over Bridges (FoBs) to streamline movement.

"Surveillance was strengthened with 1,186 CCTV cameras, including facial recognition technology, and drone monitoring for crowd control. To manage peak-hour congestion, 23 permanent holding areas were established, while multilingual announcements and leaflets in 23 languages improved passenger communication," the Ministry of Railways stated.