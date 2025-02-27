Rape inside MSRTC bus: Pune police announce Rs 1 lakh reward for information about absconding accused

MUMBA: Pune Police on Thursday announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh for information leading to the arrest of a history-sheeter who allegedly raped a 26-year-old woman inside a state transport bus at the Swargate bus station here, officials said.

As many as 13 police teams are working to track down accused Dattatray Ramdas Gade (37) who has been on the run since the incident which took place on early Tuesday morning, an official said.

A reward of Rs 1 lakh will be given to a person providing information about his whereabouts, Pune police commissioner Amitesh Kumar told PTI.

Another police official said that information about Gade can be provided at numbers 020-24442769 or 9881670659.

The informer's name will be kept secret, he added.

Gade has half a dozen cases of theft, robbery and chain-snatching registered against him in Pune and adjoining Ahilyanagar district, and was out on bail since 2019 in one of the offences.

Swargate in Pune city is one of the largest bus depots of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC).