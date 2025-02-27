SC to hear plea against disposal of Union Carbide waste in Madhya Pradesh

BHOPAL: The Supreme Court will hear on Thursday a petition challenging the transportation, planned disposal of the 358 metric tons toxic waste of Bhopal’s defunct Union Carbide plant at a treatment-storage-disposal-facility (TSDF) in western Madhya Pradesh’s industrial town Pithampur.

The double judge bench will hear the plea filed by Indore-based Gandhian activist Chinmay Mishra. The trial run of disposing 30 metric tons of the Union Carbide’s toxic waste was slated for Thursday, as per the February 18 order by the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

“We’ll wait for the Supreme Court directives and act accordingly,” Indore divisional commissioner Deepak Singh told this newspaper on Wednesday.

A senior government official said that police contingent has been deployed across the Pithampur industrial town, including three companies of the state police’s special armed force. The SC had asked the MP government and state pollution control board to inform it about the precautions taken for disposal of waste of the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy in Pithampur area of state’s Dhar district.