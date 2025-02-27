Srinagar Diary | NC MLA’s Bill seeks quota rationalisation

With the Omar Abdullah government already on the defensive after three members submitted a Private Members Bill in Assembly on liquor ban, the ruling NC legislator Dr Bashir Ahmed Veeri has submitted a Private Member’s Bill seeking rationalisation of reservation. The Bill seeks capping reservation quotas at 40% for reserved categories and 60% for Open Merit. The reservation policy introduced by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha administration before Assembly polls last year has reduced the Open Merit category to mere 30% and increased the quota for reserved categories to 70%.

Law department to vet legislative proposals

As the Budget session of J&K Assembly is set to start from March 3, J&K’s department of Law, Justice, and Parliamentary Affairs has directed officials to submit proposals, which require recommendation of the L-G under section 36 of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, well in advance to LG’s Secretariat. The Law department has said it was necessary that draft Bills and other legislative proposals, which are intended to be introduced in the ensuing Budget Session and require legal vetting, ought to be referred to the Law department much before commencing of the Budget Session.