‘Survives on international handouts’: India hits out at Pakistan over Kashmir remarks at Geneva meet

India has slammed Pakistan after it raked the issue of Jammu and Kashmir in the UN Human Rights Council, saying the 'failed state' that survives on 'international handouts' dutifully spreads falsehoods handed down by its military-terrorist complex.

"India exercised its Right of Reply at the high-level segment of the 58th Regular Session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva on Wednesday to lodge a strong retort to Pakistan after it raised, as it habitually does, the issue of Jammu and Kashmir at the multilateral global organisation.

India is exercising its Right of Reply in response to the baseless and malicious references made by Pakistan.

"It is regrettable, yet unsurprising, to see Pakistan's so-called leaders and delegates continuing to dutifully spread falsehoods handed down by its military-terrorist complex," Counsellor at India's Permanent Mission to the UN in Geneva Kshitij Tyagi said.