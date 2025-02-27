Two-month aid under Maiyan Samman to be transferred to beneficiaries by Holi: Minister Chamra Linda

RANCHI: The financial aid under Maiyan Samman, which was delayed for two months, is expected to be transferred by Holi this year. Minister Chamra Linda confirmed in the Jharkhand Assembly that the funds will be sent by March 15.
When BJP MLA CP Singh questioned whether the state government is waiting for Eid to clear the dues of the women, then the minister responded that it will be transferred to the accounts of all women before Holi.
Earlier, there was a heated debate between CP Singh and Chamra Linda regarding Maiyna Samman Yojana.
Notably, women in Jharkhand havent received Rs 2,500 under Maiyan Samman Yojana for the past two months – January and February. The last payment for December was made on January 6 when Hemant Soren transferred Rs 11,415 crore to the bank accounts of 56.62 lakh women through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).
Delay in payments has irked beneficiaries, making them question whether the scheme will even continue for five years.
Interestingly, all instalments were smoothly credited to women’s bank accounts before the elections, but delays began as soon as the polls concluded.
Notably, ‘Mukhyamantri Mainiya Samman Yojana,’ the flagship programme of Hemant Soren Govenment, launched in August last year, is an ambitious scheme of the state government, under which, all women aged between 21 to 50 years in the state are getting financial assistance of Rs 1000 every month in their bank accounts through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT). But, looking at its popularity before the Assembly polls, the financial assistance was increased to Rs 2500 from Rs 1000.
Chief Minister Hemant Soren, riding high on his better half Kalpana Soren’s popularity and welfare schemes like Mukhyamantri Maiyan Samman Yojana, surprised everyone by registering a landslide victory over BJP-led NDA in Jharkhand during the last Assembly polls. According to the poll experts, the Maiyan Samman Yojana launched ahead of the polls by the Hemant Soren government, was one of the major factors for Soren retaining power with an increased mandate.