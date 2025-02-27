Two-month aid under Maiyan Samman to be transferred to beneficiaries by Holi: Minister Chamra Linda

RANCHI: The financial aid under Maiyan Samman, which was delayed for two months, is expected to be transferred by Holi this year. Minister Chamra Linda confirmed in the Jharkhand Assembly that the funds will be sent by March 15.

When BJP MLA CP Singh questioned whether the state government is waiting for Eid to clear the dues of the women, then the minister responded that it will be transferred to the accounts of all women before Holi.

Earlier, there was a heated debate between CP Singh and Chamra Linda regarding Maiyna Samman Yojana.

Notably, women in Jharkhand havent received Rs 2,500 under Maiyan Samman Yojana for the past two months – January and February. The last payment for December was made on January 6 when Hemant Soren transferred Rs 11,415 crore to the bank accounts of 56.62 lakh women through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

Delay in payments has irked beneficiaries, making them question whether the scheme will even continue for five years.