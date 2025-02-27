UP jail inmates earn Rs 10 lakh at Mahakumbh through handcrafted products

LUCKNOW: Jail inmates from Uttar Pradesh actively participated in Mahakumbh, generating a revenue of Rs 10 lakh over the 45-day mega event through a stall showcasing their handmade products.
The stall, set up in Sector-01, Triveni Road, exhibited and sold over 150 prison-made items, including paintings, footwear, deity attire, eco-friendly bags, carpets, wooden furniture, herbal products, artefacts, and bakery goods.
These products were part of the state government’s initiatives like One District One Product (ODOP), Local for Vocal, and Atmanirbhar Bharat. The exhibition-cum-sale stall featured items crafted by inmates from over 25 jails across the state, reflecting their skill development and rehabilitation efforts.
Showcasing a diverse range of handcrafted items, the stall drew significant attention for its quality and creative craftsmanship. According to DIG, Prisons Administration and Reform Services, R.B. Patel, the diligence of the inmates and the leadership of DG Prisons, P.V. Ramasastry, led the endeavour to success.
“The quality and creativity of these products drew widespread appreciation during Mahakumbh,” Patel said.
The stall featured a wide array of items, including wooden sofas, umbrellas, tea tables, wooden temples, leather shoes, bags, carpets, tablecloths, ladies’ purses, phenyl, soaps, pickles, envelopes, tools, utensils, candles, and decorative pieces. Bakery products from Varanasi Jail were particularly popular, doing brisk business during Mahakumbh.
“Wooden sofas are our top-selling item, followed by carpets and blankets engraved with Mahakumbh-2025 motifs,” Patel added.
Furniture made of pure sheesham (Dalbergia sissoo) wood and footwear crafted by inmates of Agra Jail were among the bestsellers. The exhibition showcased products with prices ranging from Rs 2 to Rs 12,000.
Carpets from Mirzapur-Bhadohi, handmade shoes from Agra Jail, deity outfits from Mathura, and decorative artefacts from Mainpuri gained significant traction among visitors. Inmates also produced household goods, kitchen essentials, and incense sticks, which were sold at competitive prices.
Operational since 11th January, the stall was managed by a team of 10 jail employees, led by an officer of deputy jailor rank.
Fatehpur District Jail inmates crafted eco-friendly cotton and denim bags, priced at Rs 10 and Rs 100, respectively. These bags, printed with “Om Sarvasiddhiprada: Kumbh Mahakumbh Prayagraj 2025”, were promoted to support cleanliness and environmental conservation under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.
Other popular items included folding chairs from Bareilly Jail, soft toys from Jhansi Jail, and amla-based food products from Pratapgarh Jail.
An inlay painting by a Mainpuri jail inmate was priced at Rs 12,000, while a Sangam-themed painting by a Ghaziabad Jail inmate was priced at Rs 5,100. Incense sticks from Kannauj Jail were also in high demand.
The stall also featured conch shells from Aligarh, Shiva idols from Varanasi, and wheat-straw Hanuman idols. Officials stated that these products were available at lower prices compared to the open market while maintaining high quality.
A staff member confirmed that additional stock of shoes and wooden artefacts was ordered due to high demand.
Visitors were impressed by the affordability and craftsmanship of the items. According to jail authorities, the strong sales reflected the inmates’ reintegration into society through vocational training programmes supported by the government and NGOs.
“Messages about the huge sales will be conveyed to the inmates to encourage them to stay connected with society,” an officer added.