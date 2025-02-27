UP jail inmates earn Rs 10 lakh at Mahakumbh through handcrafted products

LUCKNOW: Jail inmates from Uttar Pradesh actively participated in Mahakumbh, generating a revenue of Rs 10 lakh over the 45-day mega event through a stall showcasing their handmade products.

The stall, set up in Sector-01, Triveni Road, exhibited and sold over 150 prison-made items, including paintings, footwear, deity attire, eco-friendly bags, carpets, wooden furniture, herbal products, artefacts, and bakery goods.

These products were part of the state government’s initiatives like One District One Product (ODOP), Local for Vocal, and Atmanirbhar Bharat. The exhibition-cum-sale stall featured items crafted by inmates from over 25 jails across the state, reflecting their skill development and rehabilitation efforts.