Wrestler shot dead in Haryana village

CHANDIGARH: A wrestler was shot dead by unidentified assailants in a village in Haryana's Sonipat district, police said on Thursday.

The 40-year-old wrestler identified as Rakesh had come to watch a wrestling competition in Kundal village when the incident took place on Wednesday evening, SHO of Kharkhoda police station, Bir Singh said over the phone.

Rakesh was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to injuries.

He had been running an 'akhara' in Sohati village for the past many years.

A case has been registered and further investigations are on.