Anti-Sikh riots: BJP wants CBI to seek death sentence for former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar

CHANDIGARH: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will urge the central government to have the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) appeal to a higher court for a death sentence for Sajjan Kumar, said the party’s national spokesperson, RP Singh.

BJP National Spokesperson RP Singh, accompanied by State General Secretary Jagmohan Raju, said the verdict was possible only due to the consistent efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

“The verdict has come as a major breather for the Sikh community,” he said.

Singh said the life sentence given to Congress leader Sajjan Kumar once again reaffirmed the party’s commitment to delivering justice to the Sikh community for the 1984 genocide.

“From the first day the incidence was reported to 41 years later, BJP is committed to ensuring that Sajjan Kumar gets death sentence for the heinous crime he has committed,” said Singh.

He said that Sajjan Kumar first killed a son in front of his father and then killed the father as well.

Demanding death sentence for Sajjan Kumar, he said justice had been delayed for the Sikh community due to Congress's wrong and questionable policies. He added that Congress leaders tried to shield the accused, especially the former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit making every effort to protect the culprits.