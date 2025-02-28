Avalanche strikes BRO camp in Uttarakhand: 33 rescued, 22 still missing; rescue halted due to heavy snowfall

DEHRADUN: A tragic avalanche near the China border in Mana, Uttarakhand, has struck a Border Roads Organisation (BRO) camp, leaving approximately 55 workers feared trapped under the debris.

As of now, 33 individuals have been successfully rescued; however, the search operation was suspended late Friday evening due to heavy snowfall. Rescuers plan to resume their efforts on Saturday morning in hopes of locating the remaining 22 workers.

According to reports, approximately 55 workers were trapped under the debris following the sudden avalanche. In response to the emergency, the Indian Army and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) launched a rescue operation on a war footing.

"By late evening, heavy snowfall forced us to pause the rescue efforts," an official stated.

Vinod Kumar Suman, the Secretary of State Disaster Management, spoke to The New Indian Express, stating, "the number of people rescued from the avalanche incident has reached 33, while 22 are still missing."

To clear the snow on the Badrinath Highway, the BRO has deployed JCB machines. However, continuous snowfall and fog in the area are hindering rescue efforts.

Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), disaster management, and police have set out on foot towards Mana village from the Badrinath Highway.