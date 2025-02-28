Canada’s new immigration rules: What are the reforms and how do they impact migrants and aspirants

Visitor Visa and Entry to Canada

Although Canada’s immigration process begins with obtaining a visitor visa, student visa or work permit, which grants an individual permission to travel to Canada, with the reforms that gives more powers to visa and immigration officials, the primary travel document do not guarantee entry into the country. Once you arrive at a Canadian port of entry, an immigration officer will ask you several questions to verify your purpose of travel.

The questions may include the ones like; “What is the purpose of your visit?”, “How long do you plan to stay?”, and “Where will you be staying during your visit?”. Though these are the routine questions addressed in the primary visa application, the goal of the queries after the arrival is to ensure that you are fully abiding by the terms of your visa. And any variation in your answers the immigration officers can revoke your visa and even deport immediately after reaching the port.

Prashant Ajmera, an Immigration lawyer, explains that recent changes in the regulations now give these officers the authority to cancel a visa at the point of entry if they suspect the visa holder is not complying with the rules. This could happen if a visitor is deemed to be overstaying, engaging in unauthorized employment, or otherwise violating the terms of their visa.