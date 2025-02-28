Canada’s new immigration rules: What are the reforms and how do they impact migrants and aspirants

Canada has long been a popular destination for international students, especially from India, and workers and visitors, thanks to its strong economy, world-class education system, and high standard of living. However, in recent years, Canada's immigration and visa policies have become increasingly stringent. These changes reflect the government's efforts to reduce illegal migration to the country, tighten border security, and ensure that visa holders comply with the intended purpose of their visit.
Below is an explainer of Canada’s new immigration regulations and the new challenges for the immigrants, especially Indian students:
Visitor Visa and Entry to Canada
Although Canada’s immigration process begins with obtaining a visitor visa, student visa or work permit, which grants an individual permission to travel to Canada, with the reforms that gives more powers to visa and immigration officials, the primary travel document do not guarantee entry into the country. Once you arrive at a Canadian port of entry, an immigration officer will ask you several questions to verify your purpose of travel.
The questions may include the ones like; “What is the purpose of your visit?”, “How long do you plan to stay?”, and “Where will you be staying during your visit?”. Though these are the routine questions addressed in the primary visa application, the goal of the queries after the arrival is to ensure that you are fully abiding by the terms of your visa. And any variation in your answers the immigration officers can revoke your visa and even deport immediately after reaching the port.
Prashant Ajmera, an Immigration lawyer, explains that recent changes in the regulations now give these officers the authority to cancel a visa at the point of entry if they suspect the visa holder is not complying with the rules. This could happen if a visitor is deemed to be overstaying, engaging in unauthorized employment, or otherwise violating the terms of their visa.
For example, if a visitor visa holder returns to Canada after an extended stay in their home country and is found to be working illegally or violating other conditions of their visa, the officer may revoke their visa and send them back home.
This can be particularly problematic for students. Ajmera highlights that if a student who has been studying in Canada returns home after a long stay, then comes back to Canada after an extended holiday, they may be questioned about their activities while abroad. If the officer determines that the student has been working full-time or engaging in activities outside the scope of their visa, they could face deportation.
Ajmera further emphasises that if someone is not a regular student—for example, a student who is not attending classes full-time but is instead working illegally they are at greater risk of having their visa revoked. In such cases, the officer may question whether the person is truly a student or simply using the student visa as a means to enter the country for other purposes.
Hence, Ajmera advises that it is important for individuals to be aware of the rules surrounding their visas and to avoid any activities that may appear suspicious to immigration authorities.
The Canadian government has also been making significant investments in border security. According to a January notification by Canadian government, it has allocated $1.3 billion to strengthen its border security measures. This includes increasing the number of border security personnel, utilising advanced surveillance technologies, and deploying drones and helicopters to monitor and enforce immigration laws.
These efforts have been aimed at reducing illegal border crossings and ensuring the security of the country’s immigration system. For example, the introduction of an additional protocol in partnership with the US has led to a significant drop in illegal asylum claims.
Since the protocol’s implementation in March 2023, the number of asylum claims has dropped from an average of 165 per day to just 12 per day by December 2024.
In addition to border security measures, Canada has also implemented partial visa requirements for nationals of certain countries, such as Mexican nationals, to curb the high number of asylum claims from these regions. This policy has successfully reduced asylum claims from Mexican citizens by 97%. The Canadian government has also taken steps to eliminate the practice of “flagpoling,” where temporary residents would leave and re-enter Canada to obtain immigration services. This practice was found to strain border security resources and slow down cross-border traffic. After eliminating flagpoling, Canada observed an immediate 86% reduction in this practice, saving thousands of hours of work for U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
International students have been significantly affected by these regulatory changes. Ajmera stresses that students must be particularly cautious in adhering to the conditions of their visas, as violations can lead to serious consequences. One common violation is working beyond the allowed number of hours or working without authorization. Ajmera warns, “If you’re working in cash or not maintaining full-time enrollment, you’re at risk.” Students who are caught violating these rules could face deportation, even if they have been in Canada for a long time.
Withdrawal of Student Direct Stream (SDS)
Ajmera also points to the cancellation of the Student Direct Stream (SDS) as another significant change that has impacted international students. The SDS programme, which was designed to expedite the processing of study permits for students from certain countries, including India, China, and the Philippines, has now been closed. This has made it harder for students to get their study permits approved quickly, creating uncertainty for prospective students who were hoping to enter Canada without delays.
Changes in Border Security and Immigration Measures
The Canadian government has also increased scrutiny of educational institutions to ensure that they are legitimate and that they are not being exploited by fraudulent agents. Ajmera highlights how some agents in India have been known to sell fake admission letters to students, often promising them easy entry into Canada through subpar institutions. These agents sometimes partner with schools offering diploma or certificate courses at remote campuses that lack the facilities students expect. Ajmera explains that while these institutions are technically licensed, they often offer poor-quality education are exploited by fraudsters.
As a result, the Canadian government has started verifying the status of educational institutions more rigorously to prevent such exploitation.
In response to these issues, Canadian immigration officials have begun cracking down on fraudulent practices, ensuring that only genuine educational institutions are allowed to accept international students. This has been part of the broader effort to address systemic issues in Canada’s immigration system and make sure that the process is fair for all applicants.
International Students and Changing Regulations
Real-life experiences from international students further illustrate the challenges posed by these changing regulations. Jewel Jacob, a 22-year-old student from India, reflects on the increasing difficulty of obtaining a visa to Canada: “Many people are entering here as illegal immigrants. I personally think it's not the best for a student who completed his 12th or degree to come to Canada right now.”
Aishwarya, a student and also a part-time worker as a front-line cook with a proper work permit, expresses her gratitude for her ability to work legally, while acknowledging the difficulties faced by other students: “There are so many people who work on cash..." she says adding that, "I had a friend who got deported because she was working illegally on cash in a restaurant.”
Another student who doesn't want to be identified, and currently in her final year of a business degree, talks about the uncertainty caused by the cancellation of the Student Direct Stream and the anxiety surrounding study permit extensions.
These experiences highlight the growing concerns of international students as they navigate the increasingly complex immigration landscape in Canada.
As Prashant Ajmera warns, “It’s crucial to maintain full-time enrollment, comply with the conditions of your visa, and ensure you’re following the regulations to avoid any issues.” For international students, it is now more important than ever to stay informed about the latest immigration regulations and ensure that they adhere to all the necessary requirements to avoid any complications with their visa status.
Canada’s immigration and visa regulations are evolving rapidly, and prospective immigrants especially students must stay vigilant to avoid falling foul of the increasingly stringent rules. By adhering to the conditions of their visas, students can continue to enjoy the benefits of studying and working in Canada without facing unnecessary risks or complications.