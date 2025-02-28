‘Ceasefire violations Pakistan’s terror strategy for Valley’

SRINAGAR: Security experts have linked recent ceasefire violations by Pakistani troops along the LoC in Poonch and Rajouri to militancy incidents in Jammu region, terming it Pakistan’s strategy to weaken India’s security measures by prompting the Army to redeploy some of its forces from Kashmir to Jammu, thereby allowing militants to regain foothholds in the Valley.

They also view these violations as an attempt by the Pakistan army to divert the attention from ongoing political uncertainty and economic crisis in their country.

“Ceasefire violations in Poonch and Rajouri by Pakistan forces are not new. They want to weaken the security grid and relocate some army personnel from Kashmir to Jammu region, making it easier for the militants to operate,” said former J&K police chief Kuldip Khoda.

Recent incidents have included sniper fire along the LoC that resulted in injuries to several Army personnel. Additionally, two soldiers, including a captain, were killed in an IED blast triggered by militants near the LoC in Poonch on February 11. Khoda asserts that the threat to the Jammu region is real, with an increasing possibility of infiltration attempts through the LoC or the International Border (IB).

“Pakistan is shifting its focus from the Kashmir border to the Jammu border to reactivate militant activities in the Valley, where militants have suffered significant casualties. Since they can no longer operate effectively in Kashmir, they want the focus to shift to the Jammu region.