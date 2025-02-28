Congress slams govt for 'low consumption expenditure', inequality; calls for kickstarting rural incomes

NEW DELHI: Flagging issues of low consumption expenditure and inequality, the Congress on Friday said the way out of this quagmire is to shift the focus of policymaking from cronyism to bottom-up empowerment and that it must begin with kickstarting rural incomes.

In a statement, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh cited the Indus Valley Annual Report 2025, an examination of India's economic landscape and start-up ecosystem by the noted VC firm Blume Ventures, to attack the government. The report offers a granular look into the Indian economy, he noted.

Flagging India's consumption story and inequality, Ramesh said India's per capita consumption expenditure is only USD 1,493 -- less than a third of China's.

India's consumption of several key lifestyle goods (e.g.two-wheelers, air conditioners, footwear, FMCG, etc.) is alarmingly low.

India accounted for 7 per cent of global AC units sold, whereas China accounted for 55 per cent, Ramesh said.