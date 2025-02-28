Convicted Maoist, serving 10-year sentence, escapes from Ranchi jail

RANCHI: In a major embarrassment for the jail administration, convicted Maoist Sameer Tirkey, who was serving a 10-year rigorous imprisonment for murder, escaped from Birsa Munda Central Jail in Ranchi on Thursday evening. The jail administration has lodged an FIR at Khelgaon Police Station following the escape.

According to jail authorities, Tirkey had been in custody since 2018 after being arrested in a murder case. His escape came to light on Friday morning during the routine headcount of inmates, prompting an immediate alert to the police.

“When the attendance of prisoners started on Friday morning, the jail administration got to know about the absence of Sameer Tirkey from the jail. Several teams have been deployed to search for the escaped prisoner,” said a source from the jail.