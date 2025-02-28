Four people returning from Kumbh killed in UP road accident

MAHOBA: Four devotees returning from Prayagraj after attending the Maha Kumbh were killed when their car collided with a truck on the Kanpur-Sagar highway on Friday, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Naresh Nagar (35), Awadhesh Nagar (35), Bhura Gurjar (35) and Pooja Nagar (23), all from Madhya Pradesh.

The accident occurred near Bara Nala in the Srinagar Kotwali area in the early hours of Friday, police said.