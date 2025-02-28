Gujarat leads nation in mangrove afforestation; covers 19,020 hectares under MISHTI scheme

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat has emerged as the national leader in mangrove afforestation, covering 19,020 hectares in just two years under the Centre’s ‘MISHTI’ scheme.

Launched in 2023, the initiative aims to expand India’s mangrove cover while strengthening coastal livelihoods. With Gujarat spearheading the efforts, the program is rapidly transforming the nation’s coastal ecosystem.

The Central government launched the MISHTI (Mangrove Initiative for Shoreline Habitats and Tangible Incomes) scheme in 2023 to expand mangrove forests across coastal states and union territories, securing a sustainable future for both communities and ecosystems.

In just two years, Gujarat has surged ahead, planting mangroves across more than 19,000 hectares, making it the national frontrunner in the initiative’s success.

"Gujarat remains committed to environmental conservation, aligning with the vision of ‘Viksit Gujarat to Viksit Bharat.’ This commitment has positioned Gujarat at the forefront of the Central Government’s MISHTI scheme implementation," said Forest and Environment Minister Mulubhai Bera.