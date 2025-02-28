Gujarat leads nation in mangrove afforestation; covers 19,020 hectares under MISHTI scheme

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat has emerged as the national leader in mangrove afforestation, covering 19,020 hectares in just two years under the Centre’s ‘MISHTI’ scheme.
Launched in 2023, the initiative aims to expand India’s mangrove cover while strengthening coastal livelihoods. With Gujarat spearheading the efforts, the program is rapidly transforming the nation’s coastal ecosystem.
The Central government launched the MISHTI (Mangrove Initiative for Shoreline Habitats and Tangible Incomes) scheme in 2023 to expand mangrove forests across coastal states and union territories, securing a sustainable future for both communities and ecosystems.
In just two years, Gujarat has surged ahead, planting mangroves across more than 19,000 hectares, making it the national frontrunner in the initiative’s success.
"Gujarat remains committed to environmental conservation, aligning with the vision of ‘Viksit Gujarat to Viksit Bharat.’ This commitment has positioned Gujarat at the forefront of the Central Government’s MISHTI scheme implementation," said Forest and Environment Minister Mulubhai Bera.
Gujarat’s mangrove ecosystem is strategically distributed, with Kutch leading the charge at 799 sq. km. The Gulf of Kutch, home to the Marine National Park and Wildlife Sanctuary, along with districts like Jamnagar, Rajkot (Morbi), Porbandar, and Devbhoomi Dwarka, accounts for 236 sq. km.
The central and southern belt, spanning Bhavnagar, Ahmedabad, Anand, Bharuch, Surat, Navsari, and Valsad, holds 134 sq. km, covering critical areas like the Gulf of Khambhat and Dumas-Ubhrat. Meanwhile, Saurashtra, including Amreli, Junagadh, and Gir-Somnath, maintains a moderate 6 sq. km of mangrove cover.
Mangrove forests serve as a crucial green barrier, preventing coastal erosion while supporting fish breeding and sustaining coastal livelihoods. During cyclones, they shield vulnerable regions, curb rising salinity, and protect agriculture. With a 1,650 km-long coastline, Gujarat fosters diverse ecosystems, including mangroves, coral reefs, and seagrasses.
Under the ‘MISHTI’ scheme, the Central government aims to plant 540 sq. km of mangroves in five years. Gujarat has already raced ahead, completing plantation across 190 sq. km in just two years.