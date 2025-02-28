Heavy snowfall disrupts roads, power supply in Himachal Pradesh

CHANDIGARH: Himachal Pradesh has been severely impacted by heavy snowfall and widespread rainfall, leading to the closure of more than 200 roads and disruptions in power and water supply. Several areas, particularly in the districts of Lahaul and Spiti, Kullu, Kinnaur, and Chamba, have been cut off from the rest of the state. The weather conditions have also forced the closure of educational institutions in Lahaul and Spiti and Chamba districts.

Due to heavy snowfall, several key routes, including Darcha-Shinkula, Darcha-Sarchu, Koksar-Manali via Rohtang, Koksar to Losar via Kunzum, and Atal Tunnel to Manali, Tindi, and Udaipur roads, have been blocked. Authorities have advised travelers to avoid these routes for safety reasons.

An avalanche alert has been issued, and the general public is urged to refrain from visiting high-altitude areas prone to avalanches. The police in Lahaul and Spiti stated, “The general public is advised to avoid unnecessary travel and refrain from visiting high-altitude areas prone to avalanches.”

In the Dodra-Kwar region of Shimla district, heavy snowfall continues, shutting down all roads leading to the valley. The Meteorological Department has issued an orange warning for Lahaul and Spiti, Chamba, Kinnaur, and areas above 2,300 meters, warning of an increased risk of avalanches in higher-altitude regions. The precipitation is expected to continue with the same intensity throughout the day.