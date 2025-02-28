Heavy snowfall disrupts roads, power supply in Himachal Pradesh

CHANDIGARH: Himachal Pradesh has been severely impacted by heavy snowfall and widespread rainfall, leading to the closure of more than 200 roads and disruptions in power and water supply. Several areas, particularly in the districts of Lahaul and Spiti, Kullu, Kinnaur, and Chamba, have been cut off from the rest of the state. The weather conditions have also forced the closure of educational institutions in Lahaul and Spiti and Chamba districts.
Due to heavy snowfall, several key routes, including Darcha-Shinkula, Darcha-Sarchu, Koksar-Manali via Rohtang, Koksar to Losar via Kunzum, and Atal Tunnel to Manali, Tindi, and Udaipur roads, have been blocked. Authorities have advised travelers to avoid these routes for safety reasons.
An avalanche alert has been issued, and the general public is urged to refrain from visiting high-altitude areas prone to avalanches. The police in Lahaul and Spiti stated, “The general public is advised to avoid unnecessary travel and refrain from visiting high-altitude areas prone to avalanches.”
In the Dodra-Kwar region of Shimla district, heavy snowfall continues, shutting down all roads leading to the valley. The Meteorological Department has issued an orange warning for Lahaul and Spiti, Chamba, Kinnaur, and areas above 2,300 meters, warning of an increased risk of avalanches in higher-altitude regions. The precipitation is expected to continue with the same intensity throughout the day.
Meanwhile, panic spread among residents of Manikaran Valley in the Kullu district following the formation of an artificial lake in Jeera Nallah in Tosh village, which has created a flash flood threat. Authorities have evacuated people living downstream to safer locations. The state also remains on high alert for avalanches following fresh snowfall in the region.
In Shimla district, 12 roads have been closed due to the harsh weather. The Hindustan-Tibet Road (National Highway 5) has been shut down near Narkanda due to slippery conditions caused by heavy snowfall. As a result, traffic has been diverted from Sainj to Shimla via Luhri and Sunni.
The Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for light to moderate snowfall at most places, with isolated spells of very heavy snowfall expected in Kinnaur and Lahaul and Spiti, as well as in the higher reaches of Chamba, Shimla, Mandi, Sirmaur, Kangra, and Manali.
Since last night, continuous rainfall has been recorded in Shimla. A yellow alert has been issued for more rain and light snowfall in the city and surrounding areas. However, educational institutions in the state capital have remained open.
Tabo in Lahaul and Spiti recorded the lowest temperature at night, dropping to minus 4.5 degrees Celsius, while Nahan was the warmest during the day with a high of 23.2 degrees Celsius.