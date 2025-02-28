Hemant Soren distributes tablets to 28,945 school teachers; highlights push for digital learning in schools

RANCHI: Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Friday handed over tablets to teachers of 28,945 government primary schools at a function organised by the School Education and Literacy Department in Ranchi.
Addressing the gathering, Soren emphasised the importance of digital literacy to move forward in this fast-changing world.
Soren also launched the School Report Card and introduced a mandatory 50-hour integrated continuous capacity development program for teachers, aimed at improving education quality across the state.
Marking a major step in digitising government schools, the Chief Minister announced that attendance tracking, student monitoring, teacher training, and supervision will now be handled digitally. He highlighted that using tablets will significantly enhance the education system’s efficiency and improve overall learning outcomes.
With smart classrooms, digital learning materials, and online coaching becoming the norm, CM Soren stressed the need for students to be tech-savvy to compete in today’s digital world. The government, he said, is committed to providing quality education and strengthening students’ digital skills to prepare them for future challenges.
According to the Chief Minister, his government is actively supporting meritorious students by providing laptops, mobile phones, and financial incentives to JAC, CBSE, and ICSE board toppers. Additionally, underprivileged yet promising students are being given state-sponsored opportunities to study abroad.
Acknowledging the challenges of poor network coverage in villages, CM Soren announced plans to install mobile towers in all panchayats, ensuring seamless access to digital services across rural areas.