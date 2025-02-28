Hemant Soren distributes tablets to 28,945 school teachers; highlights push for digital learning in schools

RANCHI: Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Friday handed over tablets to teachers of 28,945 government primary schools at a function organised by the School Education and Literacy Department in Ranchi.

Addressing the gathering, Soren emphasised the importance of digital literacy to move forward in this fast-changing world.

Soren also launched the School Report Card and introduced a mandatory 50-hour integrated continuous capacity development program for teachers, aimed at improving education quality across the state.

Marking a major step in digitising government schools, the Chief Minister announced that attendance tracking, student monitoring, teacher training, and supervision will now be handled digitally. He highlighted that using tablets will significantly enhance the education system’s efficiency and improve overall learning outcomes.