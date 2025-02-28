India looks to bolster trade, defence ties with EU as delegation arrives

NEW DELHI: Amid the changing dimensions of US-Europe ties, India is looking to strengthen its trade and investment partnership with the European Union (EU) while emphasing on development of bilateral technologies and defense cooperation.

The top brass of India and the EU are expected to provide a fresh push on Friday toward finalising an ambitious trade deal in consideration for the past 17 years as the 27-nation bloc aims to revitalise its economic ties with India amidst growing tariff-related friction with the US, while managing the differences over certain contentious global issues.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, accompanied by the EU College of Commissioners – most of them senior political leaders of the European bloc – began a high-profile two-day visit to India on Thursday afternoon.